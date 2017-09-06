City of Pierre To Be Featured On C-Span

PIERRE SD – The city of Pierre will be in National Spotlight as C-SPAN’s 2017 Cities Tour reveals Pierre history and highlights authors during a weeklong visit. Producer Ashley Hill was in studio with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane and talked about the details.

The City of Pierre and Midco welcomed C-SPAN to Pierre on Tuesday, September 5 at 5:30 p.m. during a meeting of the Pierre City Commission as they kick off a visit to record the history and non-fiction literary life of the city on the cable network’s non-fiction book channel BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (on C-SPAN3).

In conjunction with its Midco cable partners, C-SPAN producers will reveal the stories and segments that will be explored by the national network. During their time in Pierre, September 2-7, C-SPAN producers will visit various literary and historic sites, interview local historians and non-fiction authors and conduct educational and community outreach in the area.

Local segments recorded during the week of September 2-7 will air on BookTV (on C-SPAN2, Midco channel 19) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Midco channel 159) throughout C-SPAN’s special Pierre weekend, Oct 7-8.