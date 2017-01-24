City of Pierre Issues Snow Alert

PIERRE, S.D. –The City of Pierre has issued a Snow Alert.

The Snow Alert means the City will remove snow from Emergency Snow Routes after midnight tonight. Residents should remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes by midnight tonight. Vehicles remaining on Emergency Snow Routes after midnight are subject to ticketing and towing.

The Snow Alert will remain in effect until the City lifts the declaration. After snow has been removed from Emergency Snow Routes, plowing operations will move to non-emergency snow route streets. Residents can assist snow removal operations by utilizing off-street parking.

Residents are reminded that it is a violation of city ordinance to move snow back onto a plowed street from either a driveway or sidewalk.