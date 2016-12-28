City of Pierre Allowing more time for Clearing of Sidewalks due to Ice

PIERRE SD – The Christmas storm has left it’s remnants of ice and snow on city sidewalks in Pierre.

City Operations Manager Lynn Patton told DRG news that the city is going to be a little lenient on the 48 hour city ordinance for snow removal on sidewalks in front of residences and businesses.

Patton says that clearing a small patch on the sidewalk or your driveway allows for sun to heat cement to quicken the melting process.

Patton also mentioned main streets are pretty clear of ice.

For this Christmas storm the emergency snow route alert was not issued due to mostly rain and not snow. Public assistance is a big help for the city when it comes to snow removal in town.

To receive Emergency Snow Alerts go to http://ci.pierre.sd.us/List.aspx and subscribe for updates.