City of Fort Pierre Reminds Residents about City Ordinances Pertaining to Snow

FORT PIERRE SD – Richard Hahn Director of Publics Works for the city of Fort Pierre says the city has noticed numerous residences placing snow on the street while clearing their driveways and sidewalks. Hahn states that according to City Ordinance it is illegal to place snow in the city streets and public sidewalks and violators will be fined accordingly. The Ordinances are as follows:

CITY ORDINANCE K-3-7 DISPOSAL OF SNOW The property owner, renter, or person removing snow or ice from any sidewalk, public or private driveway, parking lot, or parking area shall not dispose of accumulated snow and ice from such property in any of the following manners: a) Snow and ice shall not be deposited on any sidewalk. b) Snow and ice shall not be deposited so as to obstruct or interfere with the passage or vision of vehicular or pedestrian traffic. c) Snow or ice shall not be deposited upon any public street or alley except in the General Commercial District where buildings are constructed on the property line along any street and the city stockpiles and removes the snow from the streets. d) Blocking the access to a fire hydrant. e) Blocking the access to a mail box.

CITY ORDINANCE K-3-8 Violation Any person found in violation of this ordinance shall be subject to a $50 fine. Each day of violation shall constitute a separate offense subject to additional imposition of fines in accordance with ordinance section T-1.

In addition, City Ordinance K-3-3 states all residence have up to 48 hours to clear their sidewalks of all snow and ice. If you have any comments or questions, please contact the city office in Fort Pierre.