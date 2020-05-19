City hoping to open Fort Pierre outdoor pool in early June

With social distancing guidelines expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future, the Fort Pierre City Council had more discussion last night (Mon.) about when and how to open the city owned outdoor pool this summer.

City Finance officer Roxanne Heezen has been in contact with other towns, the city insurance company and also reviewed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heezen says how the pool house is used would also need to be altered.

Heezen says they hope to open Fort Pierre’s outdoor pool in early June, but before that can be done, they need to fill it, let the water warm up, establish specific safety guidelines and get the pool house ready. She says the city is still looking for a pool manager for the summer and you don’t necessarily have to be a certified lifeguard to fill the position. Anyone interested should contact the Fort Pierre City Office at 605-223-7690.