City Approves Beer and Wines Sales During Pierre Trappers Baseball Games

The Pierre City Commission has approved a license that allows the sale of beer and wine at Hyde Stadium during Pierre Trappers Expedition League baseball games.

Mayor Steve Harding says the license only applies during Trappers games.

Previous requests to serve alcohol have been denied by the commission, prompting a question from Commissioner Vona Johnson.

Pierre Police Chief Jason Jones says he’s talked with team management and there’s a good plan in place for sales and storage of the beer and wine so there shouldn’t be a problem during other games held at Hyde Stadium.

The Pierre Trappers home opener will be May 26.