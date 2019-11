BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Director of Athletics Justin Sell announced Tuesday that head volleyball coach Nicole Cirillo has submitted her resignation. Cirillo completed a 6th season at SDSU with a 6-23 record and 3-13 in the Summit League. Under Cirillo, the Jackrabbits did not have a winning season and did not qualify for the Summit League post season tournament. A national search for Cirillo’s replacement will begin immediately.