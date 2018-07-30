Christopher Sullivan Schatz 1938 – 2018

BISMARCK, ND – Christopher Sullivan Schatz, 80, passed away on July 26, 2018 in Bismarck, North Dakota. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 3 at the Lutheran Church in Vivian. Burial will be in the Vivian Cemetery.

Christopher Sullivan Schatz was born in Eagle Butte, South Dakota on March 30, 1938 to Anton and Ruth (Hudspeth) Schatz. When quite young he moved to Draper, South Dakota with his parents where his father Anton took a blacksmith apprenticeship, later moving to Vivian, South Dakota where Anton set up his shop. Chris graduated from Vivian High School in 1956. He attended South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1960 and was stationed at Brooks Air Force Base, Texas. He served five years after which he worked as a land surveyor in the Rapid City, South Dakota area until 1974. He moved to Bismarck, North Dakota where he took a job at Western Area Power Administration through the US Government as an electrical engineer. Christopher retired in 1993 and continued to live in Bismarck.

Chris will be lovingly remembered and missed by his sister Bonnie Schatz Wagner and Roger of Hot Springs; brothers: Don Larson and Linda of Martin, and Vern Larson of Vivian and sisters: Wanda Larson Chester and Ralph of Rapid city, and Marsha Larson West of Sioux Falls. He has 16 nieces and nephews, their 31 children and two great grand-nieces.

His mother Ruth Schatz Larson preceded him in death and as did his father Anton Schatz.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com