Christmas at the Capitol featured tree coming from Pierre

This year’s featured tree in the Christmas at the Capitol display won’t have to be hauled far to get to the South Dakota State Capitol Building.

Bureau of Administration special projects coordinator Leah Svendsen says the tree is in Pierre.

She says decorating begins this week with the grand lighting ceremony being held the week of Thanksgiving.

The Capitol Christmas display includes over 90 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. You can follow the Christmas at the Capitol events on Facebook or visit the website at christmasatthecapitol.sd.gov/.