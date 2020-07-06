Chip sealing starts Monday on streets in Fort Pierre
The City of Fort Pierre will have a chip seal contractor working on the streets starting Monday (July 6).
To the extent possible, the individual streets/parking lots impacted will be posted the night before they plan to work on them. Fort Pierre residents are asked to remove all vehicles, campers, boats, trailers, garbage containers, etc. from these areas so the contractor can complete the project. The areas included in the project are listed below and will be posted to the Fort Pierre city website and Facebook page.
These streets or parking lots will be impacted:
- Fort Chouteau Rd
- Pheba Ave
- Dakota Ave
- N Waldron St
- Tiree Dr
- Intersection of Jura Ave & Tiree Dr
- Beach Drive
- S end of Laramie Trail
- Lindsey Trail
- Hustan Ave
- 8th Ave cul-de-sac
- 5th Ave Boat Ramp Parking Lot
- Deadwood St
- Rose Lane B
- ad River Boat Ramp Parking Lot
- Main Ave to 5th St
- 200-400 Blocks of 1st Ave
- 100 Block N 3rd St
- 100 Block N 4th St
- 200 Block S 5th St
- Ash Ave
- E Cedar Ave
- 100 Block W Park Ave
- Lilly Park Campground
- 400 Block S 4th St
- 400 Block W Cedar Ave