Chip sealing starts Monday on streets in Fort Pierre

The City of Fort Pierre will have a chip seal contractor working on the streets starting Monday (July 6).

To the extent possible, the individual streets/parking lots impacted will be posted the night before they plan to work on them. Fort Pierre residents are asked to remove all vehicles, campers, boats, trailers, garbage containers, etc. from these areas so the contractor can complete the project. The areas included in the project are listed below and will be posted to the Fort Pierre city website and Facebook page.

These streets or parking lots will be impacted: