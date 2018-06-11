Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects to Begin Tomorrow by Mobridge

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a chip seal and fog seal application will be applied to Highway 12 in the Mobridge area starting tomorrow (Tuesday, June 12).

Eight point eight miles of Highway 12 from one-quarter mile west of Watauga to one-quarter mile west of McIntosh will be worked on. The chip seal will take approximately two days to complete. The fog seal on the same route will take approximately one additional day to complete and is expected to be completed the day after chip sealing is done.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.