Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Around Pierre SD to Start Aug 21st

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to the following highways in the central area of the state beginning Monday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.

The contractor plans to chip seal the following routes in the following order with fog sealing closely following the chip sealing.

Highway 34 – 28.95 miles in length, located at mile marker 141 just west of Billsburg to approximately mile marker 170 at the Highway 63 junction.

Highway 34 – 1.21 miles in length, located from Highway 14B in Pierre to approximately mile marker 213 at the Farm Island turn off east of Pierre.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected during daytime hours and motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing or stopped traffic near the work zone.

Loose gravel and fresh oil will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame.

The Road Guy Construction Company Inc. from Yankton is the contractor on this $700,000 contract. The overall completion date for the project is Sept. 15, 2017.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.