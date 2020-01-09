Chief Justice to Deliver Final State of the Judiciary Message to the Legislature

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson will deliver his State of the Judiciary message to a joint session of the state Legislature Wednesday (Jan. 15) beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The Chief Justice’s message will focus on issues that have impacted the judiciary during the last year and the goals of the Unified Judicial System moving forward.

This will be Chief Justice Gilbertson’s 19th and final State of the Judiciary Message. Chief Justice Gilbertson is in his final year of his tenure on the Supreme Court due to the mandatory retirement provided by South Dakota law.

Chief Justice Gilbertson was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1995 and has served as Chief Justice since 2001. He has been elected to that position for five terms by the members of the Supreme Court.