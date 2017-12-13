Chicago Man Facing Charges in Pierre After Domestic Disturbance

A 21-year-old Chicago, IL, man faces charges after violating a protection order while in Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Garfield Avenue for a disturbance at an apartment complex. On scene, Alan Jefferson was found to be in violation of a no contact order with a female victim. The investigation determined an argument led to Jefferson damaging a phone owned by the female victim as well as damage to the apartment. Jefferson was arrested for Intentional Damage to Property $400 – $1000 and Violation of a Domestic No Contact bond.

Jefferson was taken to the Hughes County Jail.