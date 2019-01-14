On Wednesday, Jan. 23, the Cheyenne River Youth Project will host its annual Winter Coat Distribution at its Eagle Butte campus. From 1 to 6 p.m., the nonprofit community organization will be distributing winter coats to members of CRYP Family Services program.

With the support of a variety of donors from across the country, including Running Strong for American Indian Youth, the youth project also will be distributing boots, pull-over fleeces, and winter kits that include scarves, caps and gloves. Heads of households must be present, and any children on their household lists also must attend so they can try on the winter coats to make sure they fit. Interested families can purchase their own Family Services memberships at the door for just $30.

“We encourage all interested community members to come on Jan. 23 and learn more about Family Services,” says Julie Garreau, CRYP’s executive director. “You don’t need to be current members. If you purchase a 2019 membership for your family that day, you can get the winter coats you and your family need.”

The Winter Coat Distribution is a major component of CRYP’s Family Services, created in 2002 to manage the increasing amounts of donated supplies that the youth project provides to local families year-round. To participate in the program, all a local family needs to do is pay a $30 annual membership fee, which covers all of that household’s family members for one year.

“For just $30, a Cheyenne River family can participate in all of our distributions, from shoes and winter clothing to school supplies and our long-running Christmas Toy Drive,” Garreau explains. “They also can pick up needed household supplies and baby items on a regular basis, and they can participate in our annual heat assistance program during the cold winter and early spring months.”

Those who have current Family Services memberships will receive invitations to attend each scheduled distribution. If a family does not have a membership but is interested in obtaining one, they may purchase the membership at any distribution event, stop at the CRYP office during business hours, or simply call (605) 964-8200.