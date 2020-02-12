Cheyenne River Sioux wants toll revenue for road repair

AP- The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe wants to take matters into its own hands to repair flood-damaged roads rather than wait for federal help. The tribe is exploring the installation of toll booths to fund fixes of infrastructure damage resulting from recent record-setting flooding. Chairman Harold Frazier says the revenue would also go to future repairs since a majority of the reservation’s roads are vulnerable to the weather. Tribal spokesman Remi Bald Eagle tells the Rapid City Journal toll booths would be placed at entrances to the reservation on state and federal roads.