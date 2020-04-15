Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe sets up COVID-19 checkpoints

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has set up check points aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 on the reservation.

CRST Emergency Response Team coordinator Remi Bald Eagle says people stationed at the checkpoints will stop anyone from a county labeled as a hotspot by the South Dakota Department of Health from entering the reservation.

Anyone with questions or wanting more information can go to the tribe’s website www.crstcoronavirusupdate.com or find the CRST COVID-19 Updates Facebook page. You can also call the tribe’s Medical hotline (605-964-0563) or Policy update hotline (605-964-3637).

The South Dakota Department of Health’s covid.sd.gov website also contains state specific information.

The checkpoints were put in place as part of the Cheyenne River Emergency Response plan.