Cheryl Brock 1954 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Cheryl Brock, 65, of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by her family at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Church of Christ, Highmore with Pastor Roger Day officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Cheryl was born on January 8, 1954 to Aaron and Rita (Tagtow) Ellsworth in Fort Knox, KY at the Army Hospital. She was raised on a farm north of Ree Heights with her siblings: Janice, Mike and Steve. Cheryl graduated from Highmore High School in 1972. She worked various jobs over the years including cleaning lady, painting extraordinaire, nurse’s assistant, bar owner and lunch lady.

She enjoyed the Dart Divas, playing darts, her many friends, dogs, cats, the Titanic, Pinterest, decorating, pontoons, fishing, kayaking, adventures, road trips, her backyard, her garden, gas station food, and Judge Judy.

Cheryl will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She was an incredible woman. She had an unparalleled zest for life and an infectious laugh that thankfully was passed down to her daughters and their children. She taught us that all the really good things in life are beyond the “Do Not Enter” signs. She always put her family and friends first. She will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever. Well-wishers are encouraged to remember to live life to the fullest and laugh, laugh, and then laugh some more.

Cheryl is survived by her devoted husband, Wayne of thirty years; loyal dog, Molly, two loving daughters, Kristen (Ryan) Rittel, Sarah (friend Justin Driscoll) Theophilus, her parents: Rita and Aaron Ellsworth; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Clinton) McKee, Reis Rittel, Colby Rittel, Charlie Theophilus and Adeline Theophilus and three great-grandchildren, Kenley, Carter and Khloe McKee whom she loved more than anything else in the world; siblings: Janice (Doug) Purrington, Mike (Susie) Ellsworth, and Steve Ellsworth (Miller); sister-in-law, Lori (Tim) Koeck; nieces: Misty, Sarah, and Rachel; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Cheryl is proceeded in death by her grandparents, George and Della Ellsworth, George and Katherine Tagtow; and her niece, Kenzi Ellsworth.

The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to her sister-in-law Lori Koeck and Lorin, Judy, Chip, Crystal and Laura with Avera Hospice for their passion, dedication, and patience.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Cheryl’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net