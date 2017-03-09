Checkoff Support Helps Gives Life to Pasture to Plate Education Experience

PIERRE, SD – A dynamic, interactive educational display featuring the evolution of agriculture including the pasture to plate story of beef cattle is now part of the attraction at the Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls, SD.

Suzy Geppert, executive director, South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) and Holly Swee, director of nutrition, represented South Dakota’s beef producers and their checkoff support of the project at the March 1 ribbon cutting which marked the public opening of the exhibit.

“It gives the overall beef story from pasture to plate,” said Geppert. “There’s an exhibit on feedlots for example, and one on the cuts of meat and where they come from. The education being provided to consumers throughout the exhibit is phenomenal.”

Geppert says the extensive educational component combined with the opportunity to reach such a large number of diverse, rural and urban consumers ultimately lead to the SDBIC board of director’s strong support.

“They felt this project fit incredibly well with the SDBIC mission and the checkoff’s educational goals,” said Geppert.

The farm to table center is located on the ground floor of the former horse barn at Falls Park in Sioux Falls. Visitors can learn more about the history of the Stockyards itself on the upper level of the building.

For more information about the Stockyards Ag Experience, visit www.stockyardsagexperience.org . For more information about the SDBIC, visit www.sd.beef.org, or at www.facebook.com/sdbeef .