Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker bands to perform at SD State Fair

The South Dakota State Fair is proud to announce that the Fire on the Mountain Tour with the Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band will make the South Dakota State Fair grandstand a stop on Friday, September 4, 2020.



From genre-defining southern rock anthems to Country Music Awards (CMA) award-winning country hits and Dove Award winning gospel albums, few artists have left a bigger mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels.



“I love what I do,” says Daniels of his 60-plus years in the music business. “I look forward to entertaining people. When show time gets here, I’m ready to go, ready to go play for them. It’s a labor of love. I just thank God I make a living at what I enjoy doing.”



The accolades have poured in for Charlie Daniels over his career, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.



Marshall Tucker Band’s influence can be felt far and wide through many respected contemporaries and the artists who have followed in their footsteps.



“The Marshall Tucker Band helped originate and personify what was to become known as Southern rock, and I was privileged to watch it all come together in the ’70s, night after night,” confirms the legendary Charlie Daniels. “In fact, the Charlie Daniels Band has played more dates with the Marshall Tucker Band over the past 45 years than any other band we’ve ever worked with.”



“The combination of the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band is definitely going to be a show to see,” said Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds manager. “We’re looking forward to both of these legends taking the stage at the 2020 State Fair on the same night.”



A pre-sale on VIP tickets will begin May 18, followed by backrest holders on June 8 and June 11 for Friends of the Fair. General public ticket sales will begin June 15.



The 2020 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, September 2. This year’s theme is “Perfect Vision of Fun.” For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.