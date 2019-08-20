Charles Volek 1943 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Charles E. Volek, 75, of Highmore passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Highmore Health.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore with Rev. Kori Lehrkamp officiating. Burial will follow at the Highmore Cemetery. Visitation will 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the funeral home.

Charles was born September 29, 1943 to Clive and Harriet Allene (Bourn) Volek in Highmore. He was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church. He attended the rural Bramhall School through 4th grade, spending several weeks at a time at the Gaylord and Bernice Haiwick home due to poor winter weather. The remainder of his schooling was completed at the Highmore School where he graduated in 1961. During his high school years, he was active in basketball, track, and was also an active 4-H member showing cattle and sheep.

Following graduation, Charles became part of the family ranch where he remained until his health no longer allowed. He had a passion for raising cattle and sheep; having a perfect memory when it came to information regarding his herds. He worked many years at both the Miller and Highmore sale barns. For several years he exhibited registered Rambouillet sheep at the South Dakota State Fair and participated in the Newell Sheep Show and Sale.

Charles was a sports enthusiast. After high school, he played on an independent basketball team traveling across the state to games. Charles also participated in bowling and pool leagues. He ran the clock for high school basketball games, ran chains at football games, and drove busses to sporting events. He was a proud supporter of youth activities including youth sports, FFA, and 4-H.

Thankful to have shared his life are his brothers: Clifford (Doloris) Volek and Keith (Janice) Volek; nieces: Leann (Alan) Schell, Shawn (Doug) Lamont, and Britney (Weston) Geppert; one nephew, Dustin Volek; one great niece, Kaitlyn (Devin) Hallstrom; great nephews: Taylon (Samantha) Lamont and their children Blakely and Chase, Justin (Catherine) Lamont, Lawton Geppert, and Conley Geppert; and long-time companion and special friend, Clara Cisler.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Clive and Allene Volek; and sister-in-law, Verna Volek.

