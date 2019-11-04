Charles Kohler 1956 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Charles Carr Kohler, 62, passed away October 31, 2019, in Sioux Falls at Avera Health due to complications with a pulmonary embolism. A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00pm, Thursday, November 7 at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm.

Charles (Chuck) was born on November 29, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, to Dr. Paul and Phyllis Kohler and was raised in Brookings, SD. In 1978, Chuck moved to Pierre, SD, where he became owner of the Country Kitchen Family Restaurant. After moving to Pierre, Chuck met the love of his life, Joan (Opbroek) Kohler, and in 1981, they began a beautiful journey of a blessed marriage. Three of their greatest blessings were their children: Bethany, Steven, and Lisa.

Chuck’s priorities in life were simple: faith, family, and friends. His life was forever changed for the better when he received the gift of the Holy Ghost at Calvary United Pentecostal Church and many of his most precious moments were in the house of God. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the park and to feed the geese at the capitol lake pond. His friends, often receiving a daily phone call from him, knew him as a kind man who enjoyed playing golf, pool, and pinochle.

Grateful for having shared Chuck’s life is his wife of 38 years, Joan Kohler; his children, Bethany (Kirk) Peters, Steven (DeLacie) Kohler, and Lisa (Dan) Park; grandchildren: Levi and Isaac Peters; Austin, Logan, and Brooklyn Kohler; and Dawson and Paisley Park; mother: Phyllis Kohler; brothers: Jim (Mary) Kohler, Paul (Cleo) Kohler, and Tom Kohler; sister: Nancy (Rick) Stubbs; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Preceding Chuck in death was his father, Dr. Paul Kohler.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name at Bankwest. Contributions can be mailed to Bankwest at 420 S Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501 or by calling 800-224-7391. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com