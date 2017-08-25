Charles “Chuck” Schamens 1934 – 2017

WATERTOWN, SD – Charles “Chuck” E. Schamens, age 83, of Watertown, South Dakota, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Jenkins Living Center. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Watertown, with Pastor Paul Janke officiating. Sharon Renner will be the soloist accompanied by Karen Livingston.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday at the Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown, and will continue on Wednesday for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown, SD.
