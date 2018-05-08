Charges Pending from Three Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Pierre

A traffic accident that happened late morning yesterday (Mon.) in Pierre remains under investigation. According to the Pierre Police Department, about 11am officers were called to the intersection of Harrison and Wells avenues for a three vehicle crash. One driver was transported via AMR to Avera St. Mary’s for treatment. Charges are pending.

