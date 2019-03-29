Chance Dugan 2003 – 2019

DRAPER, SD – Chance Dugan, 16, of Jones County, died Tuesday, March 26 at his home of natural causes. Services will be 10:00am, Monday, April 1 at the Murdo Auditorium with burial at the Mathews Family Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Chance James Dugan passed away of natural causes March 26, 2019 at his home in Draper, South Dakota. Chance was born February 15, 2003 to Jesse and Tarra Dugan in Tucson, Arizona. When he was four months old, he moved with his family to Draper. He was soon joined by a younger sister and brother, Jolie and Cole. Chance lost his father, Jesse, in 2010, but he was later blessed with a wonderful second dad, Scott Mathews, and two stepsiblings, Philip and Madison Mathews. He attended Jones County Schools from preschool through his current sophomore year.

Chance loved to read and was rarely seen without a book in his hand. When he was in fifth grade, he ran out of books to read in his elementary, so the high school librarian started allowing him to use her library. He has filled up stacks and stacks of library cards with the titles of books ever since.

Chance was also a huge sports fan. He played basketball from third grade through eighth grade. Even when his physical limitations prevented him from playing in high school, he continued to cheer on the Jones County High School team. He was thrilled to watch his former teammates make it to the state tournament this year.

Chance loved music; he sang in the school choir and played both the baritone and piano. He enjoyed participating in the annual school play. He shot archery in 4-H Shooting Sports and looked forward to qualifying for the State Shoot again this year. He loved to work cows on his family ranch; branding was his favorite time of the year.

Chance was survived by his parents, Scott and Tarra Mathews; his siblings, Jolie and Cole Dugan and Philip and Madison Mathews; his grandparents, Jack Dugan, Karla Hedman, Stanley and Eva Hutchison and Philip and Audrey Mathews, his great-grandparents, Mary Hedman and Marlynrae Mathews, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse James Dugan; his great-grandparents, Babe and Mary Jane Dugan and Bud Hedman; and his uncles, Zachariah Gage and Larry Mathews.