Chamberlain’s Friesz Heads Up Class A All State Basketball Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior guard Seth Freisz of the Chamberlain Cubs heads up the First Team Class A All State basketball team named by prephoops.com and #sdprephoops. Friesz was one of the top scorers in the state and led his team to a State Class A tournament appearance for a third consecutive year this past season. Freisz is joined on the first team by Ethan Freidel of State A Champion Tea Area, Aaron Fiegen of State A runner up Madison, AJ Plitzuweit of Vermillion and Tayton Vincent of Sioux Valley who was named the Class A Player of the Year. The second team All State squad from prephoops.com is led by Noah Freidel of Tea Area, Koln Oppold of Sioux Falls Christian, Cooper Williiams of Vermillion, Will Steineke of Tri-Valley and Robert Rosenquist of Dakota Valley. The third team all state squad consist of Dejay Fykstra of Sioux Falls Christian, Dylan LeBrun of Flandreau, Devin Rihanek of Mount Vernon-Plankinton, Gus Reede of Aberdeen Roncalli and Jayden Burgraff of Tri-Valley. And the fourt team all state squad is made up of Mason Leighton of Madison, Jeffrey Schuch of Dell Rapids, Tayton Maher and Isaac Kortemeyer of St. Thomas More, Sheldon Siemonsma of Dell Rapids, Trevor Hanson of Sioux Valley and Jacob Prouty of Clark-Willow Lake.