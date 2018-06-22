Chamberlain Wins Pony Hills League Contest

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain used a 12 hit attack led by Jake Byre’s 4 for 5 night as they posted a 10-6 win over Miller Thursday night in Pony Hills League Amateur baseball action in Chamberlain. Byre helped his own cause as he started on the mound for Chamberlain going 6.1 innings allowing 5 runs (4 earned) to pick up the win. Ryan Randall added 3 hits and 2 RBI’s for Chamberlain which improved to 3 and 4 in Pony Hills League play. Miller ‘s Tarek Butterfield took the loss allowing 7 runs (6 earned) on nine hits. Matt Randall had 4 hits for Miller and 2 RBI’s while Josh Hoffman had a pair of hits and drove in 3. Miller falls to 4 and 5 in Pony Hills League action. Chamberlain plays at Four Corners on Sunday while Miller hosts Kimball White Lake.