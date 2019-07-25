Chamberlain Wins Opening Game of Region 4B Tournament

TABOR, S.D. — Chamberlain scored eight unanswered runs, including five in the top of the sixth, to claim an 8-7 victory over Parkston in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday in Tabor. Cole Hickey, Remington Rossow and Javen Holan each had two hits for Chamberlain, with Hickey driving in two runs. Caden Lenz doubled. Jake Mutzinger had a hit and two RBI. Max Donovan, Drayton Priebe, Carter Collins and Gavin Saxton each had a hit in the victory. Blake Moke went 3-4 with a double for Parkston. Lenz picked up the win, striking out six in his five innings of work. Priebe pitched the final two innings, striking out three, for the save. Sudbeck took the loss, striking out five in his 5 2/3 innings of work. Chamberlain will play Tabor today (Thursday) at 8 p.m. Parkston will face McCook-Miner in an elimination game today at 5:30 p.m.