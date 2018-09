CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain won the Big Dakota Conference Golf Tournament Thursday. The tournament was played at the Chamberlain Country Club. The Cubs fired a 359 and claimed a 40 stroke victory over runner up Mobridge-Pollock. Todd County was third at 409. Cameron Caldwell fired a 74 to win individual medalist honors. Caldwell was 8 shots better than runner Drayton Priebe of Chamberlain.

BDC Golf Results