Chamberlain Sweeps Games Against Madison

MADISON, S.D. —Louie Running Horse’s 25 points propelled Chamberlain to a 67-62 victory over Madison in high school boys basketball action Tuesday in Madison. Drayton Priebe tallied 17 points for the Cubs, while Brant Gullickson tossed in 14 points. Running Horse also grabbed nine boards as the Cubs improve to 5 and 6 on the season with the win. Caileb Reilly notched 14 points in the loss for Madison, while Tyler Tappe scored 13 and Doyle Brown tossed in 10 points and seven rebounds.

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. —A pair of double-doubles powered Chamberlain to a 60-51 win Madison girls basketball action Tuesday night in Chamberlain. Mady Handel had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the Cubs, while Hannah Anderson added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Treyah Sitting Bear added 12 points in the win for Chamberlain which improved to 5 and 6 on the season. Maddie Garry scored a team-high 17 points for the Bulldogs. Morgan Anderson scored 12 for Madison.

