Chamberlain Suffers Setback to Winner-Colome

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Winner/Colome Post scored at least one run in all seven innings to pick up a 9-3 American Legion baseball win over Chamberlain on Wednesday night in Chamberlain. Phillip Jorgensen led the way at the plate for Winner-Colome with three hits and three RBIs. Oscar Pravecek, Carter Brickman, Layton Thieman and Colby Kaiser each had two hits on the night as Winner/Colome finished with 13 hits total. Jackson Kinzer fanned nine batters as he allowed an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings of work on the mound to pickk up the victory. Jake Mutzigerstarted and was the losing pitcher for Chamberlain as he gave up four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings as Chamberlain fell to 2-8 on the season. Drayton Priebe had two of Chamberlain’s seven hits on the night.