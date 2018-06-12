Chamberlain Splits Legion Doubleheader

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — Wessington Springs and Chamberlain split a Legion baseball doubleheader Monday in Chamberlain. Wessington Springs won the first game 6-2, while Chamberlain took the second game 8-3. In the opener, Wessington Springs out-hit 10-5 with Remington Rossow leading the way for Chamberlain as he had two hits. Cole Hickey took the loss for the Chamberlain Legion. He gave up six hits, three earned runs and struck out five batters in four innings. In the nightcap, Chamberlain pitchers Jake Mutzinger and Donovan combined for a one-hitter. Mutzinger struck out three band gave up one earned run to secure the win. Carson Powers and Marc Schwank each had two hits. Both of Scbwanks hits were triples. Powers and Carter Collins each drove in two runs apiece. Chamberlain is scheduled to play Ft. Pierre in Ft. Pierre on Friday for it’s next action.