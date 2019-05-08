Chamberlain Second in Boys and Girls at SESD Track and Field Meet

TYNDALL, S.D. — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton girls and Winner boys claimed top honors in the Southeast South Dakota Conference track and field meet, held Tuesday in Tyndall. Winner ran away with the boys’ title, scoring 133 points to beat out Chamberlain (82) and Bon Homme (77). Chamberlain was led by Nash Hutmacher, who swept the shot put (50-7 1/2) and discus (152-3). Also for the Cubs, Dominic Santiago won the 3200 (10:51.62). Mount Vernon Plankinton beat out Chamberlain 143 to 127 for the girls’ title. Allison Hough led Chamberlain, winning the 1600 (5:27.30) and 3200 (12:06.26), and anchoring the Cubs to victory in the 3200 relay (10:10.12). The Cubs also won the 400 (52.75) and 800 (1:51.63) relays, with Hannah Anderson, Samantha Peppel and Makenzie Sorensen running on both relays. Avany Long, who also won the long jump (15-6 1/2), completed the 400 relay. Caycee Guinn completed the 800 relay squad for Chamberlain. Complete results can be found on the llink listed below.

2019 SDSD Track and Field