Chamberlain National Walleye Tournament Cancelled

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The National Walleye Tour announced on Tuesday that its stop in Chamberlain has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It made the decision based on the current CDC guidelines, as it also kept in mind the safety of the anglers, staff and local Chamberlain community. Refunds are available for the event, which was scheduled for May 28-29 after originally being pushed back. This would have been the first time Chamberlain hosted the event. It was scheduled to take place at Lake Francis Case, which covers 107 miles and 102,000 acres.

