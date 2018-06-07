Chamberlain Names New Athletic Director

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain has a new Athletic Director. Todd Palmer, who had served as the Chamberlain Athletic Director for the past 4 years resigned the position recently and will become the new Athletic Director at Sturgis High School replacing Mike Paris who stepped down. Danny Hutcheson will be the new AD at Chamberlain as of July 1st. Hutcheson comes to Chamberlain from Elk Point Jefferson where he served as the head cross country and track and field head coach. He also was a head wrestling coach at EPJ. This will be the first Athletic Directors job for Hutcheson.