Chamberlain man warning others of American Legion phone scam

A man from Chamberlain is warning others about scam calls being received there that others in South Dakota may also be getting.

Doug Feltman says someone is calling and asking for money on behalf of the American Legion.

If you receive this, or any other suspicious call asking for money, the Better Business Bureau advises hanging up and calling the organization directly.

Report suspicious calls to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker website and to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Hotline, 1-800-300-1986.