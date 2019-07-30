Chamberlain Loses in District 3B Baseball Matchup

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Tyler Waddle swung a hot bat on Monday to lead Plankinton to a 13-1 District 3B win and a state tournament berth. Waddle launched two solo home run shots to go with two doubles during his 4-for-4 day in which he also drove in a trio of runs. Alex Loes also hit a home run and had a double. Plankinton had 14 hits in the win. Josh Engquist fanned 13 batters in a complete-game effort. Chamberlain only managed an unearned run on five hits against him. Adam Schroeder suffered the loss, giving up 11 runs (10 earned) in his 4.2-inning start. Plankinton (17-1) plays the winner of Wessington Springs vs. Four Corners in the District 3B title game at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Chamberlain. Chamberlain plays South Central at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in an elimination game.

(mitchellrepublic.com contributed to story)