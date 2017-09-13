Chamberlain Looks to Improve at Groton

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs football team is 2 and 1 coming off of two blow out victories over Saint Francis and Wagner the last two weeks. First year head coach Dan Olson says that the team is coming along and guys are figuring out the first year head coach’s offense and scheme. He said last week, in the win over Wagner, his team looked sharp in nearly every aspect of the game.

Coach Olson says that Groton Area, this week’s opponent, is a well coached football team and has some size and players back from last year’s squad that went to the state championship game of the Class 11B. Coverage of Friday night’s game from Groton will be heard on the Dakota Radio Group’s KPLO-FM 94.5/100.5.