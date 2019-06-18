Chamberlain Legion Falls Short Against McCook-Miner

SALEM, S.D. – —Mitch Kramer tossed a complete-game shutout to help McCook Miner Post 61 defeat Chamberlain Post 3 by a 2-0 score on Monday in American Legion Baseball in Salem. Kramer struck out 11 awhile allowing only two hits and two walks on 94 pitches in the shutout. Offensivly, Kramer got help from Sam Gillespie who had a triple and Isaac Feldhaus who recorded an RBI double. Remington Rossow and Carter Collins each had a hit to lead Chamberlain who fell to 2 and 4 on the season with the loss. Caden Lenz struck out six over six innings but took the loss. Both of the runs that Lewis allowed were earned.

(Info supplied for above story from mitchelrepublic.com)