Chamberlain KO’s Ft. Pierre in Legion Baseball Doubleheader Sweep

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Cole Hickey tossed a four-inning perfect game in game one of a doubleheader as Chamberlain Post 3’s Legion baseball team recorded a doubleheader sweep of Fort Pierre on Wednesday. Chamberlain earned a 17-1 four-inning win in Game 1, then took down Fort Pierre, 11-0, in the second game. Eight different Cubs hit a double during their 17-hit game in Game 1 led by Dakota Munger who had 3 and Caden Lenz drove in 3 runs for Chamberlain. Noah Bauer pitched all four innings for Chamberlain, allowing an earned run on four hits while striking out four. In the nightcap Hickey pitched his four inning perfect game striking out 8 of the 12 batters he faced. Meanwhile his Chamberlain teammate, Munger had another big game at the plate with a pair of hits and 4 RBI’s. Chamberlain improved to 6 and 9 with the wins and will play at Gregory tomorrow (Friday) night.