Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman No Match for Winner-Colome

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman was no match for Winner-Colome in high school baseball Friday night in Chamberlain. Winner-Colome scored in 6 different innings in a 14-4 win over CKL. Jason Kinzer had a 5 for 5 night at the plate and drove in a pair of runs for Winner-Colome which improved to 7-3 on the season. Oscar Pravacek drove in 4 runs and 3 pitchers shut down Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman. Caden Lenz took the loss allowing 8 runs on 10 hits in 3 innings pitched. Jazz Dominguez led CKL with two of the trams four hits. He also had two RBI’s..