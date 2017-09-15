Chamberlain Invitational Cross Country

OACOMA, S.D. — Chamberlain’s Allison Hough led the field to earn the girls cross-country individual title at the Chamberlain Invitational Thursday on her home course in Oacoma. Hough won the race by nearly 21 seconds, posting a winning time of 19 minutes, 31.19 seconds. Winner Area took the team title in the girls division. In the boys race, Burke/South Central’s Kray Person took the individual title, finishing in 16:09.26, leading the Cougars to the team championship. Two Stanley County runners finished in the top 5. Cale Meiners was 3rd and Shay VanDenHemmel had a 5th place finish. Stanley County was second in the team standings in the boys division.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Burke/South Central 21, 2. Stanley County 33, 3. Ethan/Parkston 35, 4. Todd County 43, 5. St. Francis 59, 6. Winner 68, 7. Crow Creek 75, 8. Garretson 83, 9. Miller 92, 10. McLaughlin 100, T11. White River 104, T11. Jones County 104, 13. Lyman 117, 14. Tripp-Delmont/Armour 134, 15. Wessington Springs 146, 16. Marty 149, 17. Mobridge-Pollock 176.

Individual results (top-20): 1. Kray Person, B/SC, 16:09.26; 2. Aaron Voigt, Gregory, 16:14.32; 3. Cale Meiners, Stanley Co., 17:07.47; 4. Trevin McBride, Crow Creek, 17:10.61; 5. Shay VanDenHemel, Stanley Co., 17:26.61; 6. Xavier Little Thunder, Todd Co., 17:29.66; 7. Austin Bartelt, E/P, 17:33.41; 8. Kade Watson, Winner, 17:32.74; 9. Jackson Liewer, B/SC, 17:40.33; 10. Chase Boltz, St.F, 17:40.71; 11. Preston Bohl, Garretson, 17:46.47; 12. Traven Traversie, St.F, 17:46.47; 13. Washake Vaughn, B/SC, 17:53.47; 14. T.J. Allen, Todd Co., 18:01.47; 15. Tucker Murtha, E/P, 18:03.02; 16. Tanner Hohn, E/P, 18:05.81; 17. Tyson Mayer, B/SC, 18:08.88; 18. Caden Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes, 18:13.67; 19. Austin Olson, Jones Co., 18:22.11; 20. Caden Whipple, White River, 18:30.43

Girls

Team scores: 1. Winner Area 26, 2. Ethan/Parkston 33, 3. Todd County 36, 4. Chamberlain 38, 5. Wagner 45, 6. Garretson 46, 7. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 47, 8. Philip 73, 9. Burke/South Central 79, 10. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 93, 11. Miller 101.

Individual results (top-20): 1. Allison Hough, Cham, 19:31.19; 2. Sidda Schuyler, Winner, 19:52.04; 3. Kelsie Herman, Todd Co., 20:19.76; 4. Alcista Dion, Wagner, 20:27.90; 5. Lindsey Roth, E/P, 20:33.82; 6. Jaclyn Laprath, Winner, 20:38.81; 7. Karli Prue, Todd Co., 20:44.93; 8. Jollie Dugan, Jones Co., 20:58.99; 9. Taylor Eitemiller, Wagner, 21:04.90; 10. Dilyn Terkilson, Philip, 21:15.41; 11. Carmen Bohl, Garretson, 21:50.89; 12. Lorna Gregerson, MVP, 21:41.56; 13. Lexy Leischner, E/P, 21:44.88; 14. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 21:45.57; 15. Emma Thomas, Gregory, 21:46.94; 16. Lacey Person, B/SC, 21:48.64; 17. Olivia Mullin, Garretson, 21:58.81; 18. Maria Baker, MVP, 22:01.00; 19. Taryn Lentsch, E/P, 22:01.60; 20. Isabelle Brouwer, ACDC, 22:03.22