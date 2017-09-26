  • Home > 
  Chamberlain Golfers Third and Caldwell Wins Individual Title of Region 3A Golf

September 26, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Parkston’s boys golf team claimed the Region 3A title at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. The Trojans shot 343 to finish 13 strokes ahead of second-place Mobridge-Pollock who had a 356 and Chamberlain was third with 370. All 3 teams qualiefied for the Boys State Class A tournament that will be played next week. Chamberlain freshman Cameron Caldwell shot an even-par 72 to claim the individual title by two strokes. Caldwell edged out Parkston’s Jacob Lee, who finished second with a round of 74. Mobridge-Pollock’s Stone Jensen was the only other golfer to break 80 on a chilly, breezy day in Pierre to finish 3rd. Drayton Preibe of Chamberlain fired a 86 to tie for 5th. The Cub’s Carter Feldman finished 14th with a 104. The Class A state meet will be Oct. 2-3 at Dakota Dunes Country Club near North Sioux City.

2017 Region 3A tournament


