Chamberlain Golf Team Wins Big Dakota Conference Championship

September 8, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cub Golf team fired a 346 team score on their home course to claim a 13 shot win over Mobridge-Pollock and win the Big Dakota Conference golf tournament Thursday. Cameron Caldwell of Chamberlain fired a 78 to claim a 6 shot victory in the tournament. Stone Jensen of Mobridge-Pollock was next with a 84. Noah Freid of Mobridge-Pollock finished third with a 87. Carter Feldmen and Taylor Fried of Chamberlain were 4th and 5th in the individual standings after rounds of 87 and 88.

Big Dakota golf 17


