Chamberlain Girls Win Platte-Geddes Cross Country Invitational

PLATTE, S.D. — The Chamberlain girls and Burke boys claimed top honors at the Platte-Geddes Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday in Platte. The Chamberlain girls put three runners in the top six to beat out Winner Area 11 to 21. Chamberlain’s Ally Hough won the 5,000-meter event in 18:39.21, beating out Andes Central-Dakota Christian standout Isabella Brouwer (19:18.49). Winner Area’s Sidda Schuyler was third in 19:21.19. The Burke boys won a tight team race, scoring 25 points to beat out Winner Area (28) and Platte-Geddes (40). Chamberlain’s Dominic Santiago finished second with a time of 16:50.96. Platte-Geddes’ Caden Tegethoff finished in 16:49.43 to win the boys individual title.

GIRLS’ DIVISION

TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 11, Winner Area 21, Burke 35, Platte-Geddes 43, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 47, Freeman Academy-Marion 69, Wagner 82

TOP 15: 1, Ally Hough, Chamberlain 18:39.21; 2, Isabella Brouwer, AC-DC 19:18.49; 3, Sidda Schuyler, Winner Area 19:21.19; 4, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 19:29.91; 5, Hallie Person, Burke 20:13.29; 6, Ella Phillips, Chamberlain 20:15.38; 7, Saige Schuyler, Winner Area 20:18.68; 8, Emma Thomas, Gregory 20:19.34; 9, Kelly Sondgeroth, Platte-Geddes 20:23.53; 10, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:29.99; 11, Leila Balsiger, Winner Area 20:54.99; 12, Piper Hanson, Burke 21:00.54; 13, Katie Holter, Platte-Geddes 21:10.57; 14, Samantha Peppel, Chamberlain 21:41.15; 15, Macy Martin, Chamberlain 21:52.03

BOYS DIVISION

TEAM SCORES: Burke 25, Winner Area 28, Platte-Geddes 34, Chamberlain 40, Freeman Academy-Marion 44, Wagner 48, Mitchell Christian 57, Gregory 71, Bon Homme 88

TOP 15: 1, Caden Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes 16:49.43; 2, Dominic Santiago, Chamberlain 16:50.96; 3, Kade Watson, Winner Area 16:53.25; 4, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 16:56.52; 5, Declan Tveit, Chamberlain 17:07.29; 6, Nate Hall, Bon Homme 17:10.27; 7, Jackson Liewer, Burke 17:15.27; 8, Jackson Bauld, Burke 17:58.56; 9, Max Reynen, Mitchell Christian 17:59.69; 10, Washake Vaughn, Burke 18:04.57; 11, Kylar Meek, Winner Area 18:08.86; 12, Lael Waetermans, Wagner 18:09.88; 13, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 18:11.20; 14, Dawson Phillips, Winner Area 18:17.58; 15, Nate Whalen, Platte-Geddes 18:24.19