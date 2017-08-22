Chamberlain Football Gets Ready for Season Opener at Canton

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs open the 2017 football season Friday night when they travel to Canton to face the C-Hawks. Chamberlain has a new head coach in Dan Olson who says he has been pleased with the preseason workouts so far that the Cubs have put in.

The is the will be the first year that Chamberlain and Canton have met on the football field. Canton has alot of high school football tradition and Coach Olson knows that the Cubs will have to be ready despite the fact they don’t have a lot of information on Canton

The Cubs and Canton football match up can be heard Friday night on the Dakota Radio Group’s KPLO-FM 94.5/100.5 beginning with the pregame at around 6:40 pm.