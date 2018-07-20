Chamberlain Facing Elimination

  • Home > 
July 20, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (mitchellrepublic.com)

 

CANOVA, S.D.—Humboldt/Hartford had a pair of five-run innings to power past Chamberlain 13-6 in a Region 5B winner’s bracket contest Thursday. Clay Habben drove in three runs for Humboldt/Hartford, while Carter Healy and Aaron Mallinger each knocked in a pair of runs. Broc Haldeman picked up the win in relief, tossing 4 1/3 innings and allowing one hit and no runs. Chamberlain did all of its damage in a six-run second inning. Jacob Mutziger had two of Chamberlain’s three hits and Mutziger, Carson Powers and Remington Rossow each knocked in a run. Max Donovan took the loss, allowing six hits and three earned runs in two innings pitched. Humboldt/Hartford will face McCook/Miner in the winner’s bracket semifinals at 6 p.m. today. Chamberlain faces elimination against Baltic at 1 p.m. today.


