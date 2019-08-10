Chamberlain Eliminated From State Amateur Baseball Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. – Taylor Boerger struck out eight batters as Milbank topped Chamberlain in the opening round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament. Behind Boerger’s solid outing and just enough offense, the Firechiefs defeated the Mallards 5-1 on Friday at Cadwell Park. Milbank will play Mount Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Travis Lester finished 3-for-4 with a double and Triple for Milbank to lead the way on offense. Jake Byre, Evan Fluery and Mike Schwartz each finished with three hits for Chamberlain, which fell in the first round of the state tourney for the second straight season.

(mitchellrepublic.com contributed)