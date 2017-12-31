Chamberlain and Stanley County Gymnast Compete in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cub and Stanley County Lady Buffalo gymnastics teams competed in the Vermillion Winter Wonderland gymnastics meet Thursday in Vermillion. The meet was won by Hot Springs with a 123.95 score, 5 tenths of a point better than runnerup Vermillion. Chamberlain scored a 121.0 to finish 4th in the 10 team meet. Stanley County was 10th with a 76.35 score. Mikaydon Weston of Chamberlain finished 5th in the All Around scoring 32.50 with a second place finish on the Floor and second on the Beam. Ciara Hough had a second place finish on the Beam and third place finish on the Bars.