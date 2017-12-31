  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Chamberlain and Stanley County Gymnast Compete in Vermillion

Chamberlain and Stanley County Gymnast Compete in Vermillion

December 31, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

VERMILLION, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cub and Stanley County Lady Buffalo gymnastics teams competed in the Vermillion Winter Wonderland gymnastics meet Thursday in Vermillion. The meet was won by Hot Springs with a 123.95 score, 5 tenths of a point better than runnerup Vermillion. Chamberlain scored a 121.0 to finish 4th in the 10 team meet. Stanley County was 10th with a 76.35 score. Mikaydon Weston of Chamberlain finished 5th in the All Around scoring 32.50 with a second place finish on the Floor and second on the Beam. Ciara Hough had a second place finish on the Beam and third place finish on the Bars.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia