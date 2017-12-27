Central South Dakota Year End Sports Awards

PIERRE, S.D. – With the year coming to an end Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher has come up- with several note worthy achievements worth reviewing from Central South Dakota.

Prep Boys Team of the Year: Pierre Governor Football and Governor Wrestling Team. The Governor Football team won it’s second State football title with a 24-21 win over Harrisburg. The Governor wrestling team won it’ second straight State Championship last February and it’s 4th in the last 5 years.

Prep Female Team of the Year: Sully Buttes Girls Basketball. The Chargers won their second straight State Championship defeating Sanborn Central Woonsocket in the title game.

Male Athlete of the Year: Peyton Zabel. The quarterback of the state champion Governor football team broke school records in passing yards in a career and single season breaking the record set by Scott Rislov in 1996-98.

Female Athlete of the Year: Chloe Lamb of Sully Buttes. Chloe helped guide Sully Buttes to back to back State High School Volleyball and Basketball tournament appearances and was the guiding force in the Chargers back to back State Basketball Championships. She is now playing basketball for the University of South Dakota.

Independent Team of the Year: Four Corners Amateur Baseball. Four Corners had one of it’s best seasons in recent history in 2017. The team lost just a handful of games and got to the championship game of the Pony Hills League District Post Season tournament. They also got to the quarterfinals of the State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament winning 2 games in the State tournament for the first time.

Independent Story of the Year: Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball. The Post 8 baseball team won it’ first South Dakota American Legion State Championship since 1968 and made it’s first appearance in the Central Plains Region baseball tournament since the mid 1990’s.

Story of the Year: Pierre named as one of the original Expedition League Franchises. The new Summer Collegiate Wood Bat baseball league will begin play in 2018. It will be the first Non-American Legion or amateur baseball in Pierre since the Pierre Cowboys and the Semi-Pro Basin League folded in the early 1970’s.

Prep Boys Coach of the Year: Shawn Lewis of the Pierre Governor Wrestling team. Lewis guided the Governor wrestling team to his second straight state Class A championship.

Prep Female Coach of the Year: Mark Senfter of Sully Buttes Basketball. Senfter guided the Charger basketball team to it’ second straight State Class B Girls Basketball championship.

Independent Coach of the Year: Brian White of the Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball. White guided the Pierre squad to it’s first State Championship since 1968 defeating 5 time defending State Champion Rapid City Post 22 in the semi Finals and the Mitchell in extra innings in the championship game. Pierre also finished third in the Central Plains Region Baseball tournament eliminated by eventual Region Champion Creighton Prep from Omaha, Nebraska.

Other teams and athletes considered for the Awards: The State Champion Pierre Lady Governor soccer team which won it’s first state high school soccer championship and Pierre Governor senior golfer Austin Hoss who set a state tournament record for low score in winning the individual State Class A title at the State A golf tournament golfed at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. Also the Miller-Highmore-Harrold football team which got to the semi finals of the State 9AA football playoffs before losing to the eventual State Champion Gregory Gorillas.